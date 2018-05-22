Three new cocktail bars to check out in San Francisco

721 Lounge
721 Sutter St., Nob Hill
Photo: 721 Lounge/yelp
721 Lounge is a cocktail bar and lounge located on the second level of Le Colonial, a restaurant specializing in French and Vietnamese cuisine.
While the bar boasts an extensive selection of top-shelf cocktails and a deep wine list, keep an eye out for menu items like tiger prawns with garlic noodles, shrimp curry, spring rolls, fried rice, and Vietnamese beef stew.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews, 721 Lounge has been getting positive attention.
"I really love this bar, it's cozy and the drinks are so good," wrote Yelper Anastasia B. "So if you want to spend some good time with your friends I definitely recommend this bar. The service is impeccable, the drinks are delicious, and the atmosphere is amazing. What else do you need for a perfect evening?"
Yelper Serg Z. noted, "Great place! I've been here only few times and it's great to see that this place getting better and better. Good luck guys, you're going in right direction."
721 Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Rooftop 25
25 Lusk St., SoMa
Photo: Rooftop 25/Yelp
Climb up to the roof of Lusk 25 and you'll find Rooftop 25, a cocktail bar and casual spot featuring wines by the glass or the bottle and a wide selection of cocktails, beer and spirits.
The menu downstairs offers bites like roasted cod, pork belly, vegan soba noodles, asparagus bisque, foie gras, caviar, and herb roasted chicken. Yelpers are excited about Rooftop 25, giving the establishment four stars out of 11 reviews so far.
"The real reason to come here is the atmosphere," wrote Yelper Elena N. "For anyone who loves sitting outside on a nice day, Rooftop 25 will fit the bill. You don't get the standard high-rise view. But you do feel enveloped by the city since you're surrounded by buildings."
Yelper Anna M. noted, "This was a great spot to grab drinks and relax with some friends. The cocktails were fantastic. The staff was super friendly and the ambience was lovely. It can get pretty chilly and windy up there, but they have a few heaters and blankets to cozy up with if you're too cold."
Rooftop 25 is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
School Night
601 19th St., Dogpatch
Photo: Jeff w./Yelp
Situated in The Pearl event space, School Night is a Peruvian-inspired lounge, cocktail bar, and eatery featuring pisco, whiskey, and agave cocktails created by bartender Enrique Sanchez.
Get ready for mixed drinks like Bertha and the Smoke, made with high-proof rye, smoked bitters and gum; Teacher's Pet, mixed with bourbon, raspberry, egg whites and soda; and Spring Break, crafted with mezcal, hibiscus, pineapple gum, lime and soda.
School Night's current rating of five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention.
"This is a super cool bar in the Potrero Hill area of SF, which means easy street parking, marginally lower cost, and supposedly more chill vibe," Said Yelper Swan L. "I am definitely a fan of School Night."
Doug B. noted, "We basically tried almost everything on the food menu. Every darn thing was outstanding. The soft tacos were just the right combo of flavors to make my mouth water. Probably my favorite were the ribs. Oh my. They literally fell off the bone. Like The Terminator says, 'I'll be back.' Yum."
School Night is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. (It's closed on Thursday-Saturday.)