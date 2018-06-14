Three new restaurants in the Inner Richmond

Ichiraku Ramen
5336 Geary Boulevard
Photo: jade c./Yelp
First up is Japanese spot Ichiraku Ramen.
The ramen menu features traditional tonkotsu: ramen noodles with pork broth, topped with bean sprouts, black fungus, bamboo shoots, pork chashu, green onions and a soft-boiled egg. Spicy variations offered include black garlic tonkotsu and red tonkatsu.
Appetizers include six pieces of pan-fried dumplings drizzled with house sauce, and seaweed served with sesame seeds.
Yelp users are excited about Ichiraku Ramen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.
"The ramen was good, and the broth was great. It consisted of the thinner style of noodles, which I prefer," wrote Yelper Jeff W. "Their bowl sizes are slightly deceptive with the two available sizes being challenger and warrior. I suggest choosing the warrior bowl. It equates to the regular size in other ramen restaurants."
Yelper Thirsty C. wrote, "Ichiraku Ramen is an attractive and informal shop. The pork ramen is under-spiced, but rich and delicious. You can eat at the front counter, or choose a spot in the restaurant proper - both are very relaxed."
Ichiraku Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Dnm Hot Pot
1115 Clement St.
Photo: Christina K./Yelp
DNM Hot Pot is a Chinese and Mongolian hot pot spot. Each table has a pot that can be filled with a variety of soup bases - inner Mongolian lamb pot, inner Mongolian classic stew and more. After choosing a base, customers can cook vegetables, meats and extras tableside to their preferred doneness..
The protein menu includes barbecued lamb, boneless beef short ribs, lamb tenderloin, beef tripe and more.
DNM Hot Pot has earned 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews.
Yelper Kristen S. wrote, "The place is relatively small, with only six or seven tables. The paintings on the walls are nicely curated, the hotpots themselves custom made and the dippings cart a nice touch. While other hotpot places are cheaper, this one's my favorite because of service, food quality and the interior decor."
William C. noted, "The meats were so juicy and tender, we immediately decided we will be back next time to just eat the lamb spine bone and nothing else. The mushroom broth is good too, we used that part to cook just the veggies. Yes, price is on the high side, but you get what you pay for."
DNM Hot Pot is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Toyama Sushi
3727 Geary Boulevard
Photo: elizabeth l./Yelp
Toyama Sushi offers sashimi, nigiri and an array of hand rolls, such as the Tiger roll, a California roll topped with barbecue eel and masago and the Bumble Bee roll, which is stuffed with spicy tuna, deep fried squid and cucumber.
Yelp users are generally positive about Toyama Sushi, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews.
Yelper Whitney B. wrote, "This cute little sushi spot is very neat and tidy. The oysters were large and exceptionally good, prepared with tobiko and green onion, which we had never tried but loved! We ordered the Rainbow Spider roll. Generous size. Fish tasted amazing and fresh."
David A. added, "Great sushi. The owner is the sushi chef and is incredibly talented and passionate about his work. The price was incredibly reasonable too."
Toyama Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
