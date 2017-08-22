Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco just announced on Instagram that tickets will go on sale Wednesday for platinum American Express card holders, on Thursday for all other American Express card holders and on Friday for everyone else.
The museum opened for a temporary run in Los Angeles in April. The only other city it's been in is New York.
VIDEO: The inside scoop on the Museum of Ice Cream in LA
The museum confirmed its next pop-up will be at 1 Grant Avenue in downtown San Francisco. They say the popular sprinkle pool will be "completely re-imagined."
Expect more details later this month, with an opening date in September.
To learn more about the museum, click here.
