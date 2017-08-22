ICE CREAM

Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco

FILE -- Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles, California. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco just announced on Instagram that tickets will go on sale Wednesday for platinum American Express card holders, on Thursday for all other American Express card holders and on Friday for everyone else.

The museum opened for a temporary run in Los Angeles in April. The only other city it's been in is New York.

VIDEO: The inside scoop on the Museum of Ice Cream in LA
EMBED More News Videos

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Museum of Ice Cream in downtown Los Angeles.



The museum confirmed its next pop-up will be at 1 Grant Avenue in downtown San Francisco. They say the popular sprinkle pool will be "completely re-imagined."

Expect more details later this month, with an opening date in September.

To learn more about the museum, click here.

Click here for more stories on ice cream.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodsocietyice creammuseumsmuseum exhibitSan FranciscoLos AngelesNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Report: Museum of Ice Cream opening pop-up in SF
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in DTLA
ICE CREAM
Festa Coloniale Italiana, Roll Up Creamery, Wishing Tree
Bay Area Weekend Events: Loving Cup yogurt, Outside Lands music festival, Beytz and Brunch
Uber now offering free ice cream on Friday's in SF
Two sisters launch ice cream sandwich company in SJ
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Yum! But what the heck is the MIND diet?
VIDEO: Check out the tasty new food items at Levi's Stadium
Mister Jiu's in SF named one of America's top 10 new restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Santa Clara officials, 49ers spar over audit results
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter to be arraigned in SJ
San Jose sharks, volunteers team up to build bikes for kids
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Bay Area coast
Some remains of sailors found on USS John McCain
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million
Monument fight takes aim at Christopher Columbus statue
Parents die, kids hospitalized after family falls off New York cliff
Show More
Missing at-risk 14-year-old Antioch boy found safe
Infant rescued from wreckage after deadly quake in Italy
More than 40 hurt when trains collide in Philadelphia
Hateful, swastika-bearing flyers found in Alameda spark outrage
Polls: Most unsure if Confederate statues should be torn down
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos