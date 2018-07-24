Top 5 places to celebrate National Tequila Day in San Francisco

For fans of distilled blue agave, we crunched the numbers to find the top spots in San Francisco using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
Marina/Cow Hollow
1. Don Pistos Tequila Bar (2030 Lombard St.)
Topping the list is Don Pistos Tequila Bar. Located on Lombard between Webster and Fillmore Streets, the Mexican eatery and bar is the highest rated on our list with 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews.
In addition to featuring a full-service dinner menu with Mexican-inspired fare like fish tacos, tamales and a street stand burger, Don Pistos offers more than three dozen varieties of tequila and mezcal.
Rounding things out is a selection of tequila-based cocktails, Mexican brews and wine. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Photo: Mosto/Yelp
Mission
2. Mosto (741 Valencia St.)
Next up is Mosto, located on Valencia between 19th and 18th streets in the Mission. This spot boast four stars out of 231 reviews.
Mosto, which comes from the folks behind next-door Tacolicious, features craft cocktails and street food-inspired eats like al pastor, ceviche and house-made chips with hot sauce and lime, according to its website.
As for libations, expect to find a selection of mezcal and tequila flights, with rotating bottles of mezcal sourced and curated by bar lead Candice Jae, beers on draught and wine. (You can check out the full bar and food menu here.)
Tequila Mockingbird. | Photo: Andrew D./Yelp
SoMa
3. Tequila Mockingbird (86 2nd St.)
Tequila Mockingbird, located on Second between Jessie and Mission streets in SoMa, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar four stars out of 27 reviews since it opened in spring 2017.
While this relatively new spot does not serve food, expect to see an assortment of tequila and mezcal-based craft cocktails like a Oaxacan old fashioned with Reposado tequila, mezcal and agave; and the Telenovela, made with mezcal, dry sherry, prickly pear brandy and pineapple. (You can check out the full drink list here.)
Velvet Cantina. | Photo: Jimmy M./Yelp
Mission
4. Velvet Cantina (3349 23rd St.)
Velvet Cantina, located on 23rd between Bartlett and Mission streets in the Mission, boasts four stars out of 1,163 reviews.
The ten-year-old cantina features a full dinner menu with what it bills as "novel twists on traditional Latin dishes," an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit margaritas, and a wide selection of 100 percent agave tequilas.
Look for more than 70 variates of tequila and mezcal on offer, like Casa Nobles Crystal organic, Olmeca Altos Silver, Partida Anejo and more. (Check out the food menu here, and a full list of libations here.)
Photo: Azucar Lounge/Yelp
SoMa
5. Azucar Lounge (299 9th St.)
Then there's Azucar Lounge, situated on Ninth between Folsom and Clementina Streets in SoMA, with four stars out of 594 reviews on Yelp.
The lounge features a selection of Mexican-inspired street food, along with latin-inspired and tequila-based cocktails.
Look for a rotating selection of frozen margaritas; a signature Azucar cocktail with Reposado tequila, green chartreuse, lime and grapefruit juice, agave syrup and house made habanero tincture; and Blood of the Volcano with Avion Reposado tequila or Banhez mezcal, passion fruit and ginger beer. (You can check out the full dinner and bar menu here.)