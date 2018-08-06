FOOD & DRINK

Totoro Ramen opens its doors in San Mateo

Photo: Violet F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ramen? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to San Mateo, called Totoro Ramen, is located at 856 N. Delaware St. in the Woodlake Shopping Center.

You'll order from your table at Totoro Ramen via iPad, choosing from six styles of ramen soup made with pork bone broth, plus a veggie version and a no-broth option. In addition to ramen, the menu features rice bowls and appetizers like gyoza, garlic edamame and seaweed salad.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp so far, Totoro Ramen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

T N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 31, wrote, "I'm glad a good ramen place opened up near me. I ordered the shoyu ramen and husband ordered the black garlic. Both were very good and flavorful."

And David H. wrote, "Service is friendly and efficient. The restaurant is new and gaining popularity. Be prepared for lines and a wait. Overall, the food was tasty, good portion size relative to price, and a worthwhile venture."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Totoro Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Mateo
FOOD & DRINK
Revamped Thai spot Mangrove Kitchen now open on Divisadero
SF Eats: Poke in the Marina, Mediterranean kitchen comes to China Basin, more
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
Show More
At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump appears to change story on son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Beloved Vallejo twins among 3 killed in 'suspicious' house fire
20 arrested in clashing political protests in Berkeley
More News