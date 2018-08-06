Craving ramen? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to San Mateo, called Totoro Ramen, is located at 856 N. Delaware St. in the Woodlake Shopping Center.
You'll order from your table at Totoro Ramen via iPad, choosing from six styles of ramen soup made with pork bone broth, plus a veggie version and a no-broth option. In addition to ramen, the menu features rice bowls and appetizers like gyoza, garlic edamame and seaweed salad.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp so far, Totoro Ramen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
T N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 31, wrote, "I'm glad a good ramen place opened up near me. I ordered the shoyu ramen and husband ordered the black garlic. Both were very good and flavorful."
And David H. wrote, "Service is friendly and efficient. The restaurant is new and gaining popularity. Be prepared for lines and a wait. Overall, the food was tasty, good portion size relative to price, and a worthwhile venture."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Totoro Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Totoro Ramen opens its doors in San Mateo
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories