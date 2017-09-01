HOUSTON, Texas --We'll go ahead and say it -- they were baking up a storm.
A group of bakers from the popular El Bolillo Bakery were stuck at their Wayside location for two days during Hurricane Harvey and they spent their time baking loaves of bread to be delivered to first responders and those in need.
RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
El Bolillo owner Kirk Michaelis has started a GoFundMe to help those employees and others impacted by the storm.
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area