Ushi Taro debuts in Inner Sunset with ramen, tapas

If ramen is what you're after in the Inner Sunset, look no further than this new business. The new arrival, Ushi Taro, is located at 1382 Ninth Ave.
According to the new Japanese eatery, located at the corner of Judah Street and Ninth Avenue, it "specializes in making beef bone broth ramen with black truffles and olives."
There are five kinds of ramen on the menu, including the original with beef bone broth, black truffle, oyster mushroom and sea salt for $14; the tsukemen, which comes with a separate dipping broth, nori and onsen egg for $15; and a vegan option with vegan miso broth cooked with baby oyster mushrooms, celery, daikon radish and garlic for $12.
Additionally, you'll also find two rice bowls and a few starters, like okra tempura, roasted beef fillet and wagyu beef tartare.
With a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews so far, Ushi Taro is off to a positive start.
Benjamin R., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 30, wrote, "The spicy ramen was excellent, cooked with really good quality beef. I had a taste of the vegan ramen as well and I was blown away. The mushrooms in it are so good."
Yelper Genevieve Y. added, "The very sweet hostess/server will greet you warmly and give you a choice of counter-seating overlooking Ninth Street or communal tables. The place is reminiscent of a Japanese tavern."
And Christine L. wrote, "For tonight's soft opening, I tried their mushroom tempura, edamame, original ramen, and tsukemen. The fried mushrooms were fantastic, the edamame shells were a bit tough (no, I didn't try to eat them), and the ramen was something new to me."
Ushi Taro is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco