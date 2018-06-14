FOOD & DRINK

Verve Wine uncorks in Pacific Heights

Photo: Verve Wine/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new wine shop has opened in Pacific Heights.

Located at 2358 Fillmore St. (between Washington and Clay streets), Verve Wine operates stores in the U.S., Spain, Austria, Italy, Germany, France, Australia and elsewhere.

The San Francisco location, which offers marble counter-tops and plenty of browsing space, has a wide selection of international vintages. According to its website, Verve Wine staff can also recommend food pairings.

The spot has garnered a positive reception thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Chloe Z., who reviewed the new spot on June 9, said, "So excited another great wine store in NYC came to the best coast! Beautiful white marble counter, floor-to-ceiling wine shelf and very knowledgeable staff. I like how they have sections by region, and a casual section called soif."

Yelper Julia E. added, "A beautifully-designed wine shop with super knowledgeable staff! I can't wait to sign up for the wine club and get my monthly shipment. A great addition to the neighborhood."

Verve Wine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
