VIDEO: Check out the tasty new food items at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --Levi's Stadium hosted a preview of some of the new food items Niner fans can expect this season.
New additions to concession stands this year include Starbird Chicken, Red Rooster Tacos and the Organic Coup.
Food trucks from Off The Grid will be in the "Faithful Mile," where fans tailgate before games.
There will also be a frozen yogurt robot called Frobot.
Stadium officials say some of the new ideas came straight from surveying thousands of fans.
