VIDEO: Dan's mom's apple pie

In the kitchen with Dan Ashley, making his mom's famous apple pie.1) Granny Smith Apples, crisp2) Cane Sugar3) Brown Sugar4) Cinnamon5) Pie crust mix-two boxes for each pie1) Chop them into large and medium sized chunks2) Mix with cane sugar, cinnamon, and a small amount of brown sugar. Do not spare the sugar and cinnamon. Mix to taste-very sweet and syrupy3) Line bottom of pie pan with thick layer crust, fill half with apple mixture4) Add strips of dough on top of apples then fill pan with apple mixture5) Fill pan to brimming with water6) Add top layer of dough, seal edges, and cut four slits in top layer of dough to ventilate. Cover edges with strips of foil to prevent burning.7) Place on cookie sheet covered with foil curled up to catch excess water.8) Bake for one hour at 400 degrees- first half hour with piece of foil on top to prevent burning9) Let cool and enjoy!