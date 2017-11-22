FOODIE CALL

VIDEO: Dan's mom's apple pie

EMBED </>More Videos

In the kitchen with Dan Ashley, making his mom's famous apple pie. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the kitchen with Dan Ashley, making his mom's famous apple pie.

Ingredients:

1) Granny Smith Apples, crisp
2) Cane Sugar
3) Brown Sugar
4) Cinnamon
5) Pie crust mix-two boxes for each pie

Instructions:

1) Chop them into large and medium sized chunks
2) Mix with cane sugar, cinnamon, and a small amount of brown sugar. Do not spare the sugar and cinnamon. Mix to taste-very sweet and syrupy
3) Line bottom of pie pan with thick layer crust, fill half with apple mixture
4) Add strips of dough on top of apples then fill pan with apple mixture
5) Fill pan to brimming with water
6) Add top layer of dough, seal edges, and cut four slits in top layer of dough to ventilate. Cover edges with strips of foil to prevent burning.
7) Place on cookie sheet covered with foil curled up to catch excess water.
8) Bake for one hour at 400 degrees- first half hour with piece of foil on top to prevent burning
9) Let cool and enjoy!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingholidayholiday recipesrecipefoodiefoodie callabc7 originals
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOODIE CALL
How to make the 'Best Damn Cheeseburger'
Combining honey and cannabis to create a truly super food
Gourmet ramen from a SF vending machine
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
A traditional Louisiana crawfish boil in the Bay Area
More foodie call
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Man in shot several times while allegedly breaking into Richmond home
Good news for Oakland homeless man harassed by 'Jogger Joe'
Show More
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Weather Forecast for Saturday morning
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
USPS stamps feature Bay Area photographer's work
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
More News