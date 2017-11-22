VIDEO: Dan's mom's apple pie

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In the kitchen with Dan Ashley, making his mom's famous apple pie.
Ingredients:
1) Granny Smith Apples, crisp
2) Cane Sugar
3) Brown Sugar
4) Cinnamon
5) Pie crust mix-two boxes for each pie
Instructions:
1) Chop them into large and medium sized chunks
2) Mix with cane sugar, cinnamon, and a small amount of brown sugar. Do not spare the sugar and cinnamon. Mix to taste-very sweet and syrupy
3) Line bottom of pie pan with thick layer crust, fill half with apple mixture
4) Add strips of dough on top of apples then fill pan with apple mixture
5) Fill pan to brimming with water
6) Add top layer of dough, seal edges, and cut four slits in top layer of dough to ventilate. Cover edges with strips of foil to prevent burning.
7) Place on cookie sheet covered with foil curled up to catch excess water.
8) Bake for one hour at 400 degrees- first half hour with piece of foil on top to prevent burning
9) Let cool and enjoy!