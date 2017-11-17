VIDEO: Kristen's Pumpkin M&M Cookies

Kristen's special Thanksgiving twist on chocolate chip cookies - Pumpkin M&M Cookies!1 Cup Unsalted Butter1 Cup Brown Sugar, firmly packedCup Granulated Sugar2 tsp Vanilla2 Eggs3 Cups + 2 Tbsp Flour1 tsp Baking Soda1 tsp Salt1 Large pkg Pumpkin flavored M&M's1) Preheat oven to 3752) Whip butter until creamy.3) Add sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and cream together until smooth and fluffy.4) Beat in eggs and water.5) Sift together flour, baking soda and salt, then gradually add to wet mixture.6) Stir in M&M's.7) Chill dough in refrigerator for 1-hour8) Drop by food scooper onto ungreased cookie sheet.9) Bake at 375, for 12-13 minutes (do not over bake).10) Allow to cool on baking rack.Makes Approximately 36 cookies