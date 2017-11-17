FOODIE CALL

VIDEO: Kristen's Pumpkin M&M Cookies

Kristen's special Thanksgiving twist on chocolate chip cookies. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Kristen's special Thanksgiving twist on chocolate chip cookies - Pumpkin M&M Cookies!

Ingredients:

1 Cup Unsalted Butter
1 Cup Brown Sugar, firmly packed
Cup Granulated Sugar
2 tsp Vanilla
2 Eggs
3 Cups + 2 Tbsp Flour
1 tsp Baking Soda
1 tsp Salt
1 Large pkg Pumpkin flavored M&M's

Instructions:

1) Preheat oven to 375
2) Whip butter until creamy.
3) Add sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and cream together until smooth and fluffy.
4) Beat in eggs and water.
5) Sift together flour, baking soda and salt, then gradually add to wet mixture.
6) Stir in M&M's.
7) Chill dough in refrigerator for 1-hour
8) Drop by food scooper onto ungreased cookie sheet.
9) Bake at 375, for 12-13 minutes (do not over bake).
10) Allow to cool on baking rack.

Makes Approximately 36 cookies
