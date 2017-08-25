VIDEO: San Francisco chefs compete for title of best taco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Twelve San Francisco chefs competed in a battle of foldable food at the Taco Knockdown event on Friday.
Guests got the chance to sample the chefs' creative takes on the delicious taco and vote on their favorite.
Watch the video in the player above to check out all of the tacos.
Taco Takedown kicked off a weekend of events put on by Eat Drink SF, a celebration of the San Francisco culinary industry. Other events include Grand Tastings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Tickets and information are available here.
Check out the list of taco competitors below:
'aina chef Chris Young: 5-spice Kalua pig taco
Credo's Larry Finn: chicken fried Matsutake mushroom taco
Pizzeria Delfina's Matt Davidson: "Amalfi style" fish taco
Mestiza Taqueria's Sophina Uong: smoked lamb taco
Mezcalito's Matt D'Ambrosi: quail taco
Crystal Jade's Eddie Lam: Peking style roasted Sonoma duck taco
Bistro Boudin's Misael Reyes: pig's head taco
The MINA Test Kitchen's Antonio Votta: Rib eye "Costra style" taco
ROOH's Sujan Sarkar: Chicken 65 taco
Salt & Straw's Tyler Malek: Masa waffle cone with roasted cumin ice cream "taco"
Tacolicious' Quinten Frye: wild boar picadillo
Palm House's Brenen Bonetti: Cubano taco
And the winners are:
Judges' choice: Sophia Uong from Mestiza Taqueria
People's choice: Adam Sobel from The MINA Test Kitchen
Click here for more information about Eat Drink SF.