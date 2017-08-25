ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: San Francisco chefs compete for title of best taco

Twelve San Francisco chefs competed in a battle of foldable food at the Taco Knockdown event on Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Twelve San Francisco chefs competed in a battle of foldable food at the Taco Knockdown event on Friday.

Guests got the chance to sample the chefs' creative takes on the delicious taco and vote on their favorite.

Taco Takedown kicked off a weekend of events put on by Eat Drink SF, a celebration of the San Francisco culinary industry. Other events include Grand Tastings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Tickets and information are available here.

Check out the list of taco competitors below:

'aina chef Chris Young: 5-spice Kalua pig taco

Credo's Larry Finn: chicken fried Matsutake mushroom taco

Pizzeria Delfina's Matt Davidson: "Amalfi style" fish taco

Mestiza Taqueria's Sophina Uong: smoked lamb taco

Mezcalito's Matt D'Ambrosi: quail taco

Crystal Jade's Eddie Lam: Peking style roasted Sonoma duck taco

Bistro Boudin's Misael Reyes: pig's head taco

The MINA Test Kitchen's Antonio Votta: Rib eye "Costra style" taco

ROOH's Sujan Sarkar: Chicken 65 taco

Salt & Straw's Tyler Malek: Masa waffle cone with roasted cumin ice cream "taco"

Tacolicious' Quinten Frye: wild boar picadillo

Palm House's Brenen Bonetti: Cubano taco

And the winners are:

Judges' choice: Sophia Uong from Mestiza Taqueria

People's choice: Adam Sobel from The MINA Test Kitchen

Click here for more information about Eat Drink SF.
