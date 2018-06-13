Vietnamese eats: Check out 5 San Jose newcomers

Senses Restaurant
175 S. Capitol Ave., Alum Rock
Photo: senses restaurant/Yelp
First on the list is Senses Restaurant, a newcomer specializing in French and Vietnamese fusion cuisine.
On the menu, look for dishes like crispy shrimp coated with rice flakes, green curry with chicken and rice, crab egg rolls and stir-fried lobster. Or try a more adventurous option like mud creeper sea snails with coconut sauce or crispy chicken feet drizzled with garlic sauce.
Yelpers are excited about Senses Restaurant, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on the site.
"Let's just say the food here is pretty bomb," wrote Yelper Jenni T., who reviewed the restaurant on May 19. "The lobster noodles, the rice plates and the shaken beef were so good."
Yelper Vincent D. noted, "We were greeted by staff the moment we walked in. Service was prompt. We had the crispy roasted quails, which were savory and a nice start to get your palate ready. ... The meats were tender and seasoned well."
Senses Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Tram Chim
989 Story Road, East San Jose
Photo: travis v./Yelp
Next up is Tram Chim, a traditional Vietnamese spot specializing in pho, noodles, salads, stir-fried items, grilled fare, appetizers and more.
Look for options like spicy beef noodle soup, fried calamari heads, clear noodles with fish balls, papaya salad with beef jerky, Vietnamese egg rolls and fried chicken wings.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Tram Chim is still finding its way, but it's early days.
"All I have to say is this place is worth trying," Yelper Josephine D. said. "Not only is the environment nice and clean, but their food is amazing. Definitely my go-to spot for Vietnamese food."
Yelper Annie L. noted, "I don't see this restaurant lasting long, being surrounded by an abundance of great Vietnamese restaurants. Please do yourself a favor and dine elsewhere."
Tram Chim is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Cajun Bistro 7
3005 Silver Creek Road, East San Jose
Photo: john d./Yelp
Cajun Bistro 7 is a Vietnamese and Cajun spot, offering seafood and more.
This establishment specializes in Cajun-style seafood like crawfish and shrimp by the pound plus items like fried crispy oysters, grilled pork, shaken beef, garlic noodles, Vietnamese egg rolls, fried rice and chicken wings in garlic butter.
Yelpers are excited about Cajun Bistro 7, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on the site.
Gerald L., who reviewed the restaurant on April 27, wrote, "This is the third place like this in a quarter-mile radius. Kickin' Crab, Boiling Crab and now Cajun Bistro 7. And you know what? This small place is right up there with them. They may not have as large a menu selection, but what they have is good."
Yelper Thomas B. wrote, "We had the shrimp with garlic and the lemon wings. I really enjoyed the wings and my girlfriend found the shrimp to hit the spot. Overall, a solid restaurant for shrimp and crawfish."
Cajun Bistro 7 is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
New Tung Kee Noodle
1098 E. Brokaw Road, Berryessa
Photo: thuy n./Yelp
New Tung Kee Noodle is a Vietnamese and Chinese restaurant -- with five other Bay Area outposts -- that specializes in rice noodle dishes, chow mein and more.
The restaurant features fried daikon flour cake with egg; wonton soup with beef balls, chicken, pork and bean sprouts; vermicelli duck curry; and stir-fried pork and broccoli over crispy noodles. Rounding things out are a variety of coffee and milk tea drinks, smoothies and bottled beers.
New Tung Kee Noodle's current rating of four stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is off to a strong start.
"For something quick, simple and cheap, New Tung Kee is the perfect choice," Yelper Quyen L. noted. "It might not be date-night worthy, but at least you know you'll walk out happy and full."
Yelper Dominique L. wrote, "Situated in the new-ish Brokaw plaza, this New TK Noodle is just great comfort food. Can't go wrong with noodle soups galore. Had the pan-fried taro cake with egg and it was delicious."
New Tung Kee Noodle is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Pho 89
2095 N. Capitol Ave., Berryessa
Photo: ann s./Yelp
Last but not least on the list is Vietnamese joint Pho 89, which serves milk and boba tea, noodle soup, appetizers and more.
Sample classic Vietnamese dishes like chicken wrapped with sticky rice, fried shrimp cakes, spring rolls, and grilled pork chops over rice or vermicelli with eggs.
Pho 89's current rating of four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback.
"Hands down -- so good," Yelper Daisy G. said. "I'm definitely coming back and bringing my family. The place was clean and the food was on point."
Yelper Ngoc P. added, "Their portions are quite big, which is a big hit for me. You get the best bang for your buck. They hooked it up. My go-to spot for quick Vietnamese food."
Pho 89 is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.