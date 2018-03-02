FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese Restaurant 'Tram Chim' Debuts In East San Jose

Photo: Manda Bear B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 989 Story Rd. in East San Jose, the new arrival is called Tram Chim.

Located in the formerPho Tick Tock space, which closed in January, Tram Chim specializes in traditional pho and rice plates.

On the menu, look for dishes like rare filet mignon noodle soup, the hu tieu pork noodle soup and a barbecued pork chop rice plate with white rice and vegetables.

There's a selection of sides on offer, too, like vegetarian spring rolls, truffle-garlic fries and beef tendon salad with banana blossoms.

The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Sara G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "I ordered the wonton pho and their chicken wings, both were cooked very well and had amazing home-cooked flavor. Their service could have been a bit better, but I enjoyed the chill atmosphere and comfort. I will definitely come again!"

And Tiffany N. said: "Hosted a baby shower party and this place is the best! Got the entire room to ourselves, with excellent service and amazing food. Already booked my next party here since the menu has so many options."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tram Chim is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-noon, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News