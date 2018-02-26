FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese Tea Spot 'Teazu' Opens Its Doors In East San Jose

Photo: Ngoc L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to East San Jose, called Teazu, is located at 979 Story Rd.

This newcomer--located in the Vietnam Town shopping center--specializes in boba-style milk teas delivered in a signature reusable bottle, ice cream, a variety of snacks and more.

The tea drink menu is extensive. Expect to see offerings such as the "Off White" jasmine green tea, infused with peach and nectarine topped with crystal boba; the "Sunset Peach" green tea with peach, strawberries and orange juice topped with mango; and rose black milk tea topped with sea salt cream.

There's a selection of food on offer, too, like banh trang tron (Vietnamese salads), buffalo wings, popcorn chicken, tater tots and French fries.

Teazu has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.

Charlene V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Teazu was kind enough to make me a drink even though I came in after hours (closing time). +1 Star for great customer service."

Yelper Tien T. added: "This place is new in Vietnam town, the drink is good with some really creative names. You have to try out the "banh trang tron," if not then you're missing out big time. Highly recommend this place to everyone."

And Phat L. said: "So Teazu is a new spot in the Vietnam Town Plaza, and I found their drinks menu to be very, very interesting. I came in on the second day of opening, and it was super packed. Drink: 5/5."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Teazu is open daily from 11am-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News