FOOD & DRINK

Want to try a $2,000 pizza? Yes, it does have gold on it

(Industry Kitchen)

By: Michael Tatar, Eyewitness News
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan --
A New York slice of pizza usually goes for around $2.50, but what does a pie that goes for $2,000 taste like?

You can find out at Industry Kitchen at 70 South Street. The restaurant's Wall-Street inspired pizza is topped with rich (literally) ingredients from around the world: caviar (Caspian Sea), truffles (France), foie gras (France), Stilton cheese (England) and yes, 24-karat gold flakes (Ecuador).


"I drew my inspiration for the pizza from the Financial District, which is right next door to where we're located," Chef Braulio Bunay said. "This area attracts people from all over the world, so I wanted to create a dish that celebrates that."

Bunay set out to "transform the usually humble pizza into a luxury dish" and with that goal in mind, customers who want a bite have to order the pizza 48 hours in advance.

The item has been on the menu since November.
Related Topics:
foodpizzadistractionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pasta Pomodoro closing hard on employees
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers
Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
7 on Your Side helps SF woman with refrigerator malfunction
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Seahawks wrap up regular season with win over 49ers
Trent Baalke on being fired by Niners: 'It was the right thing to do'
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
Mariah Carey ushers in 2017 with botched performance
Show More
Iconic sign altered to 'HOLLYWeed' in apparent NYE prank
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos