Warriors-inspired doughnuts are hit at San Francisco bakery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A San Francisco bakery is celebrating NBA Finals fever and National Doughnut Day in a sinfully delicious way - with special Warriors-inspired donuts.
Twisted Donuts and Coffee in San Francisco's Sunset District started baking them at 6 a.m. on Thursday.
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
The shop's owner said they are one of his hottest sellers. "It's Warriors inspired to celebrate the win we had last night," Twisted Donuts and Coffee owner Paul Lim said.
The shop sold out Friday, but will have more on Sunday.
Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.
We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017