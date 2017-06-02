GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors-inspired doughnuts are hit at San Francisco bakery

A San Francisco bakery is celebrating NBA Finals fever and National Doughnut Day in a sinfully delicious way - with special Warriors-inspired donuts. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Francisco bakery is celebrating NBA Finals fever and National Doughnut Day in a sinfully delicious way - with special Warriors-inspired donuts.

Twisted Donuts and Coffee in San Francisco's Sunset District started baking them at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

The shop's owner said they are one of his hottest sellers. "It's Warriors inspired to celebrate the win we had last night," Twisted Donuts and Coffee owner Paul Lim said.

The shop sold out Friday, but will have more on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017

