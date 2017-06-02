Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --All the NBA Finals talk Friday morning on social media is about Kevin Durant's apparent stare down with singer Rihanna, who was sitting courtside.
It happened in the fourth quarter after a three-pointer. Rihanna apparently heckled Durant and he gave her a look and shook his head.
KD was asked about it after the game."You shot a three, kind of putting a dagger into them. You looked toward the crowd, toward Rihanna, was that on purpose? Or, do you remember that?" a reporter asked during a press conference.
"I don't even remember that," KD said.
During the press conference, Stephen Curry shook his head saying: "Don't get in that trap."
There was another incident at the free throw line. Our sister network ESPN did some digging and found out it was Rihanna's friend sitting next to her who yelled "brick" as KD took the shot.
Durant may have been starring down at the person sitting next to Rihanna after that three-pointer, as well.
Rihanna is known to be a hard-core LeBron James fan. She has apparently been a fan of his since at least 2006 when he played for the Heat.
