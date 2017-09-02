When will the Pumpkin Spice Latte become available?

On Friday, the coffee company began live streaming a "pumpkin hatch" to hype their beloved fall drink. The live stream has left fans confused because they believed it marked the launch date of the drink. No official date has been announced, but it is believed the dessert inspired concoction will be available after Labor Day.
Adding to the confusion, images of coffee lovers holding Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been posted to social media, meaning some stores have started serving the drink prior to the official date.
Can't have the first #PSL of the season without telling social media! pic.twitter.com/EnJTfBnnTq— Ms.Sanders (@mssanderstweets) September 2, 2017
Your best bet for finding a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Call your local store to see if they released the drink prior the official date, or wait patiently for the pumpkin to hatch.