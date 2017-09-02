FOOD & DRINK

When will the Pumpkin Spice Latte become available?

Is it pumpkin spice season yet? (Shutterstock)

Although autumn officially starts on September 22, some believe it really begins when the Pumpkin Spice Latte becomes available at Starbucks.

On Friday, the coffee company began live streaming a "pumpkin hatch" to hype their beloved fall drink. The live stream has left fans confused because they believed it marked the launch date of the drink. No official date has been announced, but it is believed the dessert inspired concoction will be available after Labor Day.

Adding to the confusion, images of coffee lovers holding Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been posted to social media, meaning some stores have started serving the drink prior to the official date.



Your best bet for finding a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Call your local store to see if they released the drink prior the official date, or wait patiently for the pumpkin to hatch.
