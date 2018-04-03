FOOD & DRINK

With Wraps & Platters, 'Zaytoon Mediterranean' Opens In NoPa

Photo: Mylinh M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If our Mediterranean climate has you in the mood for chickpeas and slow-roasted meats, a new spot has you covered. Located at 607 Divisadero St. (between Grove and Hayes) in NoPa, the fresh arrival is called Zaytoon Mediterranean.

Sharing a menu with its sister location in the Mission, the new outpost features shawarma wraps made with free-range chicken and Superior Farms lamb on toasted lavash; a house-made falafel burger topped with tahini on a brioche bun; and an assortment of platters served with cucumber salad and pita.
Photo: N.T./Yelp

The centerpiece of the casual NoPa eatery is a long wooden table, with counter seating at the front window and smaller tables along the wall in the bright, open dining room.

Zaytoon Mediterranean has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven Yelp reviews.

Diana A., among the first toreview the new spot on March 31st, praised its "great customer service, this place is definitely going to be one of my go-tos. One of the best shawarmas I've had. ... Definitely try the sumac garlic fries."

Yelper Z K. added, "One of the best shawarma spots in the Bay; this is their second location and it's gorgeous! Same superb, quality food. Will definitely be coming here more often now--parking is easy, as well as the place is extremely easy to find."

Zaytoon Mediterranean is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Disneyland to open Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars gave away lunch combos Monday
'Skewers & Brew' brings Chinese-style kebabs to San Jose
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Sky7 over active shooter situation at YouTube in San Bruno
2 Hercules police car ramming suspects arrested after ABC7 tip
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
Janet Jackson to headline Outside Lands in San Francisco
Evacuations lifted after report of suspicious package in SF
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Show More
50 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Sheriff's candidate, retired judge call on Santa Clara County sheriff to resign
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos