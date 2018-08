Wooden Spoon brings all-day brunch to Market Street

A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened in the Swedish American Hall in the space formerly occupied by Aaxte -- Wooden Spoon , backed by the owners of Woodhouse Fish Co., is now serving customers five days a week.All-day breakfast items include The Big Spoon, with eggs, bacon, potatoes, toast, pancakes and veggies; The Little Spoon, with eggs, potatoes and toast; housemade granola, and Huevos Divorciados made with vegan chorizo.The 11 am-3 p.m. lunch menu includes open-faced sandwiches on toasted rye with chicken salad, smoked salmon and corned beef with housemade sauerkraut.Because the restaurant is covered under Cafe Du Nord's liquor license, a full range of cocktails (including mimosas and Bloody Marys) are available. The restaurant has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 Yelp reviews."Great atmosphere," Yelper Albert Paris W. said . "Everyone is super nice, and the food was delicious and well thought out. And the presentation was fantastic on all the plates that I saw at other tables around me."Yelper Josh G. added , "Everything was top notch. Service -- fantastic. Aesthetic -- beautiful. Food -- delish. Juice and cocktails -- on point. I'll be coming back."Located at 2166 Market St. (between Sanchez and 15th streets), Wooden Spoon is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday and is closed Monday-Tuesday.