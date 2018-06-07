FOOD & DRINK

Wooden Spoon brings all-day brunch to Market Street

By Hoodline
A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened in the Swedish American Hall in the space formerly occupied by Aaxte -- Wooden Spoon, backed by the owners of Woodhouse Fish Co., is now serving customers five days a week.

All-day breakfast items include The Big Spoon, with eggs, bacon, potatoes, toast, pancakes and veggies; The Little Spoon, with eggs, potatoes and toast; housemade granola, and Huevos Divorciados made with vegan chorizo.

The 11 am-3 p.m. lunch menu includes open-faced sandwiches on toasted rye with chicken salad, smoked salmon and corned beef with housemade sauerkraut.

Because the restaurant is covered under Cafe Du Nord's liquor license, a full range of cocktails (including mimosas and Bloody Marys) are available. The restaurant has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 Yelp reviews.

"Great atmosphere," Yelper Albert Paris W. said. "Everyone is super nice, and the food was delicious and well thought out. And the presentation was fantastic on all the plates that I saw at other tables around me."

Yelper Josh G. added, "Everything was top notch. Service -- fantastic. Aesthetic -- beautiful. Food -- delish. Juice and cocktails -- on point. I'll be coming back."

Located at 2166 Market St. (between Sanchez and 15th streets), Wooden Spoon is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday and is closed Monday-Tuesday.
