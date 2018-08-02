Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset

A new Venezuelan-meets-Californian cafe has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 205 Hugo St. in the Inner Sunset, the newcomer is called Yo Tambien Cantina.
As we reported back in April, Yo Tambien has taken over the former Wooly Pig space, which was vacated when the cafe made the move to the Dogpatch. It's owned by couple Isabella Bertorelli and Kenzie Benesh, who are aiming to bring a "tropical-local" vibe to their new business while sticking to the space's roots as a cafe.
On the menu, you'll find dishes made with produce from local farms, including preserved-lemon ricotta toast with herbs and dukkah; a root vegetable sandwich with Manchego, greens and hummus; and a tropical fruit bowl with Greek yogurt and granola.
Beverage options include a full selection of Verve coffee and espresso drinks, hibiscus tea, ginger-tamarind juice and matcha lattes. There are also some house-baked goodies like breakfast cookies and banana bread.
Yo Tambien Cantina has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Erik O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "Excellent spot for breakfast and lunch. Delicious sandwiches, salads, bowls, and toast. Verve coffee and lots of great tea (try the matcha latte with oat milk). Gorgeous space. Fun fact: all the furniture was handmade by the team of owners in their backyard, around the block."
Yelper Dan B. added, "Light, quality food -- more like a snack than a meal. But I could eat this bread all day; great texture balance of crispy and soft."
And David H. wrote, "This is the greatest cafe in the area, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the neighborhood! The ladies who run it are wonderful and great to chat with. I recommend getting a Jammy Sammy."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Yo Tambien Cantina is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
