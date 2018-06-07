OAKLAND ATHLETICS

You can now buy beer from your seat at Oakland Coliseum

Oakland Athletics fans cheer during a home game in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
If you go to Thursday night's A's game, you'll be able to buy beer from vendors roving the stands for the first time since the 1980's.

That's because of a recent change in sports facility liquor licenses by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The San Diego Padres became the first California team to restart in-seat alcohol service, last week.

