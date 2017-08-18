FOOD & DRINK

Yum! But what the heck is the MIND diet?

EMBED </>More Videos

Brain food. No, really. This is what researches say we should eat to keep our brains productive and sharp, especially as we age. They call it the MIND diet. (KGO)

Brain food. No, really. This is what researches say we should eat to keep our brains productive and sharp, especially as we age. They call it the MIND diet.

What the heck is the MIND diet?

It's abbreviated from Mediterranean/DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay and was created by a team of researchers at Rush University Medical Center and the Harvard School Of Public Health.

A mix of the popular DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and Mediterranean diets, the researchers studied eating patterns that reduces the risk Alzheimer's disease and conducted cognitive tests of 960 adults over a nine-year period, tracking their dietary habits.

The MIND diet is simple. You eat a lot of 10 'brain-healthy' foods like green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries and fish. You limit (not ban) foods like red meat, butter and margarine, cheese, sweets and anything processed.

Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association published findings revealing that older adults who strictly adhere to the MIND diet face a 53 percent lower risk of Alzheimer?s. Following it moderately saw 35 percent lower risk.

So eat up! (If you can be so disciplined).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhealthfitnessdietdietingdietsabc7 originals
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: Check out the tasty new food items at Levi's Stadium
Mister Jiu's in SF named one of America's top 10 new restaurants
Denny's offering all-you-can-eat eclipse 'mooncakes'
Georgia man beats Hot Dog champ to win kale-eating championship
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in SJ
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
VIDEO: Deported Oakland family arrives in Mexico
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Rush is on to secure safe eclipse viewing glasses
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
San Francisco Mayor pushes back against Crissy Field rally
Berkeley considers ordinance to prevent violence ahead of planned protests
Show More
California governor commutes 9 lengthy prison sentences
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mikey's Muffins, TruMoo
SF family rents luxury RV for eclipse-chasing trip to Oregon
Eclipse viewers warned of eye protection as excitement grows
Family: Bay Area man is victim of Barcelona attack
More News
Top Video
Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in SJ
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
VIDEO: Deported Oakland family arrives in Mexico
San Francisco Mayor pushes back against Crissy Field rally
More Video