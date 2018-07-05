Former Thai Navy SEAL dies preparing for cave rescue mission

A former Thai Navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in a cave has died from lack of oxygen, Thai authorities said.SEAL Commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday local time that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission to place oxygen canisters.Arpakorn said while underwater, the rescuer passed out and efforts to resuscitate him failed."Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," he said.Thai authorities are racing to pump water from the flooded cave system where the soccer team has been trapped since June 23, before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region.