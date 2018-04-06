  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Fremont police say use of force justified in fatal shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Fremont Police say this is their sixth officer-involved shooting since February of 2017, three of which have been fatal, including one person who died from a self-inflicted wound (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Fremont Police say this is their sixth officer-involved shooting since February of 2017, three of which have been fatal, including one person who died from a self-inflicted wound. The department says its use of force is warranted and that they'll do what is necessary to keep officers and the public out of harm's way.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday night, a Fremont police officer spotted a suspect who was riding as a passenger in a vehicle near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Nicolet Avenue. When the vehicle pulled over police say the suspect took off in the direction of a nearby Arco station. That's where investigators believe the initial gunshots were fired between the suspect and police before the chase moved into the street which led to the deadly shootout.

Police say the suspect pulled his gun first and refused to put it down.

"It's really startling, the level of violence these suspects are demonstrating toward our officers," said Geneva Bosques of the Fremont Police Department. "We just continue to see violent suspects who will really do anything it takes to get away from officers."

RELATED: Officials say suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police

In this most recent case, the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was wanted on a felony warrant for illegal possession of a firearm as well as a probation violation. Police say he had cut off his ankle monitoring device.

At least seven officers were involved in the shooting, four patrol officers and three undercover officers.

All of them will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, once they've been interviewed by investigators.

The mayor's office declined our request for comment.

Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on crime in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationroad closureofficer-involved shootingshootingpolice chaseFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officials: Suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police
Top Stories
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
AccuWeather forecast: Steady to heavy rain for evening commute
Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide
Bay Area school administrators take active shoooter safety course
Big gang bust announced by SFPD, Homeland Security solves several cold cases
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police say woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak
Police arrest man accused of threatening to shoot people in SF
Show More
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Billionaire George Soros may be preparing to invest in cryptocurrency
Kimmel, Hannity spar over FLOTUS joke
Governor Brown hedges on sending troops to border
SoCal man who sodomized 3-year-old resentenced to longer prison term
More News