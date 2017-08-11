Friends and family gather to remember generous San Jose liquor store owner

San Jose police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing Charlie Ly, a liquor store owner, and father of four, late Monday night. A vigil came hours after police announced the arrest. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing Charlie Ly, a liquor store owner, and father of four, late Monday night. A vigil came hours after police announced the arrest.

More than 100 people gathered at Jim's Liquors on Quimby Road to honor owner Charlie Ly. Long-time customers called him a friend.

"I mean, he's helped me tear apart my vehicle in this parking lot and fix it free of charge," said customer Kristin Conroy. "He's given me things when I was in need."

"Even when you don't have the right money to pay for him, he'd say, 'Bring it later.' He trusted the people around his store," said another customer Teresita Tembrina.

Ly was also known to be fiercely protective of his family.

His wife was working alongside him when he was shot and killed Monday night.

Police arrested 21-year-old Muniunmee Hendrix Thursday in Merced. Officials also recovered a semi-automatic handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

"Unbelievable investigative work. I'm giving you the tip of the iceberg of what these detectives had and what they did," said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Garcia said surveillance video from the store was vital in identifying Hendrix. During the investigation, detectives found he was trying to sell personal items that police say linked him to the crime.

"At least have some closure and relief for the family that justice has been served," Garcia added.

Hendrix was on probation for possession of a loaded firearm. His criminal history also includes assault, burglary and robbery.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to help the family.
