Friends gather in Berkeley to remember Oakland songwriter

EMBED </>More Videos

Friends of an Oakland singer-songwriter gathered Thursday to remember his life. Dave Deporis, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon while chasing down a thief who stole his computer. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Friends of a popular Oakland singer-songwriter gathered Thursday night to remember him.

RELATED: Friends remember man killed in Oakland as dedicated artist

Dave Deporis, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon while chasing down a thief who stole his computer.

A candle burned at a small memorial on Rich Street in Oakland -- where Deporis lost his life. Friends gathered in Berkeley to remember the singer-songwriter outside a converted school bus named Splendor.

Deporis toured with fellow musicians in the bus.

"Dave was a mystic, he was a spiritual dude," said friend Pancho Morris. "He was special."

Friends say Deporis loved writing and performing his music.

"He had a degree of magic he brought to his performances," said friend Wiley Rogers.

Police say Deporis was sitting at a cafe on Telegraph Avenue when someone grabbed his laptop and jumped into a car.

Officials say he chased the thief, grabbed the side of the car and was briefly dragged until he was run over. The suspect got away.

Neighbors found Deporis gravely injured.

"I don't know him, but he's young -- whole life ahead. I wish he'd let go -- maybe he couldn't," said neighbor Leslie Gravino.

"Property can be replaced, life can't. In this instance it was dangerous," said Oakland police spokesperson Marco Marquez.

Neighbors who never knew Depirs are paying respects.

Friends believe much of his recorded music was on that stolen laptop. they hope to share other clips of him singing on social media sharing his talents with the Bay Area and the world.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberytheftcomputerslaptopsman killedvehicular homicidelive musicmusiccrimememorialOaklandBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Friends remember man killed in Oakland as dedicated artist
Musician who died after being dragged, robbed in Oakland identified
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Friday
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
3,300 students to receive new backpacks, school supplies in San Jose
Manafort changing legal strategy as Mueller probe expands
Vacationing Trump to Mitch McConnell: 'Get back to work'
GoFundMe campaign set up for family of murdered SJ store owner
Google CEO encourages girls in tech at Technovation in Mountain View
San Francisco officials brace for crowds, music, and fun at Outside Lands
Show More
First responders honored for heroic work during SF UPS shooting
I-280 lanes in San Francisco reopen after rollover crash
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Is Kaep radioactive? Why Colin Kaepernick doesn't have a job
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
More News
Top Video
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Google CEO encourages girls in tech at Technovation in Mountain View
San Francisco officials brace for crowds, music, and fun at Outside Lands
First responders honored for heroic work during SF UPS shooting
More Video