STEPHON CLARK

Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change

Al Sharpton hugs Stephon Clark's brother Stevante at his funeral in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
It was highly emotional, with occasional outbursts of anger. That is the funeral service for 22-year-old Stephon Clark in Sacramento, 11 days after Clark was shot an killed by police, who mistook the cell phone he had in his hand for a gun. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

"You don't tell people when you kill their loved one how to grieve!" yelled Sharpton with Clark's older brother Stevante holding onto him on stage.

At differen points, Stevante grabbed the microphone, interrupting scheduled speakers to lead the hundreds of mourners with the chants "I am! Stephon Clark! I am! Stephon Clark!"

VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
EMBED More News Videos

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."


On March 18, Sacramento police fired at least 20 rounds at the 22-year-old Clark, as he stood in his grandmother's backyard with a cell phone in his hand, something officers thought was a gun.

It came after a foot pursuit that was captured on video by a helicopter.

"We did not come for you uppity bourgeois proper folk, we came for Stevante," said Sharpton. "We came for the family! We came because this boy should be alive today!"

RELATED: Family holds emotional wake for Stephon Clark in Sacramento

"Stephon was taken from us way too early," said Sequita Thompson, Clark's grandmother, who described the young father as a someone with an easy sense of humor and especially close to his family. "Stephon warmed his mother's heart with his big personality and his loving spirit."

Among those acting as pallbearers, former NBA player and Sacramento native Matt Barnes, who along with Oakland Raiders player Marshawn Lynch, are helping Clark's family financially.

After the service, Sharpton said Clark's death has become a national event that many won't soon forget. "Somebody tweeted I did the eulogy holding on to the brother, him holding on to me... that's what we're here for. We're here for the family to get justice and to get answers cause the nation needs it."

Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingcrimeviolencememorialStephon Clarkfuneralpolice shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
Wake held for Stephon Clark, Sacramento man killed by police
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
STEPHON CLARK
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
More Stephon Clark
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
Officials identify 75-year-old killed in Sonoma Raceway crash
State's "largest marijuana landlord" sues city over regulations
Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
Show More
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
Laura Ingraham dropped by some advertisers after Parkland comments
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Palo Alto high school lockdown lifted after threat deemed safe
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos