Galveston police seeking Hurricane Harvey shooting and theft suspects

Images of suspects provided by the Galveston Police Department. (Galveston Police Department)

GALVESTON, Texas --
Police in Galveston, Texas are actively searching for several suspects involved in burglary that ended with gunshots being fired during Hurricane Harvey.

According to Galveston Police Department, the theft and shooting occurred at a local convenience store on Tuesday, August 29. The suspects shot at the victims of the burglary. Up to 10 possible suspects are wanted for questioning.
RELATED: Houston police catch 14 armed robbers and looters amid flood emergency
"These crimes occurred during daylight hours when the Island was at its peak of flood waters from Hurricane Harvey," the department said.

Nobody was seriously injured during the crime, according to the police. Anybody with information about the possible suspects are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477 or the police department at (409) 765-3778.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricane harveyhurricanecrime
Load Comments
Top Stories
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Harvey
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Sheriff's deputy killed in Sacramento shooting
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
Show More
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
South Bay coalition to help families impacted by ICE
Nursing home in Texas evacuated amid flooding
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
SWAT team responds to Oakland home invasion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos