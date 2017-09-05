Gilroy brush fire prompts partial park closure near middle school

Gilroy police are asking parents to make alternative travel arrangements to get their children to Solorsano Middle School after a walking path through Christmas Hill Park was closed due to a brush fire burning in the area. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
A brush fire burning in the Gilroy area is now affecting a local middle school.

Police said parents and students of Solorsano Middle School should make alternate arrangements for travel to and from school starting Tuesday morning because the walking path through the Ranch side of Christmas Hill Park to Solorsano Middle School is closed to all foot traffic to secure the park for the base camp.

No pickups or drop offs will be allowed in or near the park. However, the south side of Christmas Hill Park is still open.

Some residents told ABC7 News they can smell the smoke and noticed there are a few flames flickering on the dark hillside.

The fire has burned 100 acres so far and it is 10 percent contained. Officials said no homes are at risk.

RELATED: Firefighter injured battling Gilroy Hills brush fire

Nearby residents told ABC7 News that kids playing with fireworks sparked the fire over the weekend.

CAL FIRE crews have established a containment line and have air support to keep the fire from spreading to near-by structures. Fire crews are also staged near homes in case the fire flares up, Gilroy police said.

The thick smoke created poor air quality in Gilroy, and police are advising people who live nearby to stay indoors.

RELATED: Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area

While expressing appreciation for donations offered by residents, police said no donations are needed at this time. They asked that donations not be brought to the fire stations.

CAL FIRE officials said the cause is still under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

