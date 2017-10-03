The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, arrived back in the United States Monday night.She arrived in Los Angeles International Airport from the Philippines.Las Vegas police call her a person of interest and they hope she can provide them with valuable clues.Police also released body cam video showing officers trying to determine the origin of the gunfire.Officials still haven't determined a motive for why Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.Agents from the San Francisco offices of the f-b-i and a-t-f are in Las Vegas investigating the shooting.