LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Shooter's girlfriend, person of interest in Las Vegas shooting arrives back in the United States

Marilou Danley, a person of interest in the mass shooting that left at least 20 people dead in Las Vegas is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, arrived back in the United States Monday night.

She arrived in Los Angeles International Airport from the Philippines.
RELATED: Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?

Las Vegas police call her a person of interest and they hope she can provide them with valuable clues.

Police also released body cam video showing officers trying to determine the origin of the gunfire.

Officials still haven't determined a motive for why Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Agents from the San Francisco offices of the f-b-i and a-t-f are in Las Vegas investigating the shooting.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootinglas vegas mass shootinglas vegascrimemurderu.s. & worldNevadaLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
VIDEO: Bay Area survivors of Las Vegas mass shooting share their stories
Las Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda Co. sued over 3-year-old's alleged meth death
Expert: Las Vegas tragedy could change face of U.S. hotel security
North Bay couples help people hurt in Vegas shooting
San Ramon woman, boyfriend meet at spot he was shot in Vegas
Warriors sightsee in China ahead of 2 preseason games
Las Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
Family says Stacee Etcheber likely died trying to help others
Show More
Tourists visit scene of deadly Las Vegas shooting
Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Off-duty firefighters at Las Vegas concert set up triage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos