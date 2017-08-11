GoFundMe campaign set up for family of murdered San Jose liquor store owner

(Left) Hieu "Charlie" Ly and (right) flowers left as a memorial to Ly in San Jose, California, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
People are giving generously to a GoFundMe campaign to help the San Jose family of a liquor store owner killed in his own shop.

Father of 4 killed in shooting at liquor store in San Jose

Hugh "Charlie" Ly was shot during an attempted robbery late Monday night at his store, Jim's Liquor Mart, on Quimby Road. The family said the money will go to his wife and oldest son to help take care of day-to-day living expenses.

San Jose police have not announced an arrest in the case.
Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.
