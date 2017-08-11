People are giving generously to a GoFundMe campaign to help the San Jose family of a liquor store owner killed in his own shop.Hugh "Charlie" Ly was shot during an attempted robbery late Monday night at his store, Jim's Liquor Mart, on Quimby Road. The family said the money will go to his wife and oldest son to help take care of day-to-day living expenses.San Jose police have not announced an arrest in the case.to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.