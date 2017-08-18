Police say a man was stabbed Thursday night trying to stop a homeless person from being harassed in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.The stabbing was reported at 9:50 p.m. at the corner of Eddy and Hyde streets.Police said five people were harassing a homeless person when a 31-year-old man intervened to stop the harassment and was assaulted before being stabbed with a knife.The stabbing suspect was described as a 16- to 20-year-old male.The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.Police said they did not have any description of the four other suspects. They ran away, heading west on Eddy Street, according to police.