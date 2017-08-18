Good Samaritan stabbed while helping harassment of homeless person in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police say a man was stabbed Thursday night trying to stop a homeless person from being harassed in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The stabbing was reported at 9:50 p.m. at the corner of Eddy and Hyde streets.

Police said five people were harassing a homeless person when a 31-year-old man intervened to stop the harassment and was assaulted before being stabbed with a knife.

The stabbing suspect was described as a 16- to 20-year-old male.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said they did not have any description of the four other suspects. They ran away, heading west on Eddy Street, according to police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbinggood samaritanSFPDpoliceinvestigationSan FranciscoTenderloin
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in SJ
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
VIDEO: Deported Oakland family arrives in Mexico
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Rush is on to secure safe eclipse viewing glasses
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
San Francisco Mayor pushes back against Crissy Field rally
Berkeley considers ordinance to prevent violence ahead of planned protests
Show More
California governor commutes 9 lengthy prison sentences
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mikey's Muffins, TruMoo
SF family rents luxury RV for eclipse-chasing trip to Oregon
Eclipse viewers warned of eye protection as excitement grows
Family: Bay Area man is victim of Barcelona attack
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
More Photos