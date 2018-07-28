RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

California Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency proclamation for Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties on Saturday because of several fires raging in the area.The fires, known as the River and Ranch fires in Lake and Mendocino counties -- or the Mendocino Complex Fire -- as well as the Steele fire in Napa County, threatened and burned buildings on Saturday and prompted mandatory evacuations.Earlier on Saturday, Gov. Brown announced the state secured a presidential declaration offering direct federal assistance to further support the communities impacted by the Carr Fire in Northern California, following an emergency proclamation issued for Shasta County this week.The Governor has also ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of two firefighters who died while working on the Carr Fire, and issued emergency proclamations for Riverside and Mariposa counties this week due to fires.The Carr Fire's death toll rose to five on Saturday, and includes two firefighters as well as three residents -- a great-grandmother and two children -- who have been confirmed dead.