NORTH BAY FIRES

Governor Jerry Brown, congressional lawmakers tour North Bay fire devastation

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor Jerry Brown and other state lawmakers surveyed the fire damage over Santa Rosa in a helicopter Saturday. (KGO-TV )

by Tiffany Wilson
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown and other state lawmakers surveyed the fire damage over Santa Rosa in a helicopter Saturday.

Brown also drove by this neighborhood where home after home has been reduced to ashes.


On Saturday PG&E crews were allowed inside and a few residents were given permission to search for medication.
LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

There's not much left, ironically only a few cans of trash escaped the brunt of the fire while every other worldly possession was claimed.

ABC7 News weather forecast: Gusty winds increasing this morning

This is truly the greatest, if not the greatest tragedy that California has ever faced, the devastation, the horror no one could have imagined," said Governor Brown.

The fires continue to rage and people inside the Town Hall say they haven't slept all week, fearing new flames.

Many say they want to know logistics, like how can they get their mail, where do they go and what do they have to show to prove identification to get a new I.D.'s? They want to know about the permit process to clear the rubble and how to begin the process of reconstruction.

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Others have more intangible questions to ask like when the fire will stop and the recovery begin.

"That's the big question, nobody knows, I just hope that between the politicians, our cities and all of these wonderful people, it will be soon," said Judy Russeff, a Santa Rosa resident.

In a small glimmer of good news, firefighters walked this entire neighborhood looking for hot spots and they say they didn't find any.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyNapaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
BBQ owners team up to feed North Bay firefighters
Firefighters race into burn zone as Nuns Fire burns
WATCH: Postal worker delivers mail in burned neighborhood
Drone footage shows sweeping wildfire destruction
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 40 dead in North Bay fires
Firefighters race into burn zone as Nuns Fire burns
Sonoma residents evacuate as rapidly moving wildfires grow
North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations
California becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills
BBQ owners team up to feed North Bay firefighters
Mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, Santa Rosa
VIDEO: North Bay wildfires continue to burn
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Top Video
Sonoma residents evacuate as rapidly moving wildfires grow
Firefighters race into burn zone as Nuns Fire burns
North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations
Mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, Santa Rosa
More Video