Governor Jerry Brown and other state lawmakers surveyed the fire damage over Santa Rosa in a helicopter Saturday.Brown also drove by this neighborhood where home after home has been reduced to ashes.On Saturday PG&E crews were allowed inside and a few residents were given permission to search for medication.There's not much left, ironically only a few cans of trash escaped the brunt of the fire while every other worldly possession was claimed.This is truly the greatest, if not the greatest tragedy that California has ever faced, the devastation, the horror no one could have imagined," said Governor Brown.The fires continue to rage and people inside the Town Hall say they haven't slept all week, fearing new flames.Many say they want to know logistics, like how can they get their mail, where do they go and what do they have to show to prove identification to get a new I.D.'s? They want to know about the permit process to clear the rubble and how to begin the process of reconstruction.Others have more intangible questions to ask like when the fire will stop and the recovery begin."That's the big question, nobody knows, I just hope that between the politicians, our cities and all of these wonderful people, it will be soon," said Judy Russeff, a Santa Rosa resident.In a small glimmer of good news, firefighters walked this entire neighborhood looking for hot spots and they say they didn't find any.