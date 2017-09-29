HURRICANE MARIA

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Bay Area fundraisers hold benefit for Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican flag is seen at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From barbecues, to live music concerts, even weekend yoga events -- Bay Area residents are coming together to help Puerto Ricans recover from the devastation left after Hurricane Maria.

RELATED: Puerto Rican community comes together to donate goods after hurricanes

In San Francisco, after the Hurricane hit one Facebook post lead to a group effort which organized the first of several fundraisers to help the island of Puerto Rico. This Friday, a group of techies held a burger and beer barbecue fundraiser at Info Scout in SOMA.
For $10 a plate, guests could help a cause to benefit Puerto Ricans. Many of whom who have no food, water or electricity on the island.

Irma Betancourt has lived in the Bay Area for a year and a half. She moved here for a tech job.She was borned and raised in Puerto Rico. "For every Puerto Rican, we feel like we want to help. It's been so hard trying to get a hold of our family members and finding ways that our efforts can arrive," she said.

Betancourt received a text from her family on Sept. 26 informing her that they are safe. The text was from a random number. There has been no way to follow up since then to check on her Mother and other relatives.

RELATED: How to help Puerto Rico

"So I hope that if they see this, I love them. Mom I love you and I am doing everything that I can," said Betancourt.

She feels helpless and sad, but she and others are determined to help their American brothers and sisters on the island right now.

"They really need us right us, and we haven't forgotten, and we want them to know that," Betancourt added.

In the Tenderloin District, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Draco Rosa is performing at a concert to benefit Puerto Rico.

FULL INTERVIEW: Draco Rosa discusses Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico
EMBED More News Videos

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Draco Rosa held a benefit concert for Puerto Rican hurricane relief in San Francisco and shares his love of the island.


"I have had a few people go , 'You know Draco. I bought some tickets but I can't go because I haven't been able to get in touch with my Mom or my uncle and aunts and family members.' Other people come with their kids and families because they want a little piece of Puerto Rico," Rosa told ABC7 News.

Rosa owns a farm in the central part of the island. His home survived the storm but all of his land and crops were damaged.

He held a benefit concert in Los Angles prior to the one in San Francisco. He says he and his band will to continue to do everthing they can to help Puerto Rico bounce back.

Click here and here to learn more about helping those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
donationscharitiessocietyhurricane mariahurricanedisaster reliefpuerto ricolive musicconcertcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE MARIA
Puerto Rican community comes together to donate goods after hurricanes
VIDEO: How Bay Area residents can help storm-ravaged Puerto Rico
President Trump waives Jones Act to speed help to Puerto Rico
How to help Puerto Rico
More hurricane maria
Top Stories
Verizon donates hundreds of iPads to East San Jose school
Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF
Growers say high heat may cut in to East Bay pumpkin supplies
Puerto Rican community comes together to donate goods after hurricanes
EXCLUSIVE: Die-hard Giants fan bleeds 'Royal blue' after kidney transplant from Kansas City fan
National Day of Korea event honors local veterans from the 'forgotten war'
Health secretary Tom Price resigns in flap over private flights
Gov. Brown signs bills to increase affordable housing
Show More
Critics say Equifax offer after data breach not enough
SF and New York Giants legend Willie Mays honored by MLB
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Rock climber falls from Higher Cathedral Spire in Yosemite
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos