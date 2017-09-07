Small grass fire near San Francisco's Lowell High School prompts shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A small grass fire burning near San Francisco's Lowell High School has prompted students to shelter-in-place Thursday morning.

The small grass fire is not threatening homes and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firehigh schoolstudentsfirefightersSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Report: Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Amazon to open 2nd headquarters in North America
Bay Area Harvey Heroes deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida
How Hurricane Irma is affecting travel plans
Show More
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Video: Bear cub wrestles with inflatable flamingo
Pregnant Kate misses son's 1st day at school
200 Gap, Banana Republic stores to close
Hurricane Irma could be worse than Andrew, Florida governor warns
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More Photos