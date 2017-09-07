SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A small grass fire burning near San Francisco's Lowell High School has prompted students to shelter-in-place Thursday morning.
The small grass fire is not threatening homes and no injuries have been reported at this time.
BREAKING: WORKING FIRE, MIDDLEFIELD DR/LAKE MERCED BL, STUDENTS @LowellHigh & LAKESHORE BEING ASKED TO SHELTER IN PLACE. PLS AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/quTgZA7K48— SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 7, 2017
Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area.
