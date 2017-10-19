EARTHQUAKE

Great California ShakeOut drill takes place today

Are you ready for the big one? Google employees among others took part in the world's largest earthquake drill. It's called the Great California Shakeout. (KGO-TV)

Are you ready for the big one? On Thursday, Google employees among others took part in the world's largest earthquake drill - the Great California Shakeout.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

During the self-led drill, elementary school students are encouraged to practice how to "drop, cover, and hold on."

PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake

Google hosted the drill at their headquarters in Mountain View.

Click here for more information on this annual earthquake preparedness drill.

Click here for full coverage on earthquake news.
