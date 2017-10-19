Great California ShakeOut drill takes place today

Are you ready for the big one? On Thursday, Google employees among others took part in the world's largest earthquake drill - the Great California Shakeout.
During the self-led drill, elementary school students are encouraged to practice how to "drop, cover, and hold on."
Google hosted the drill at their headquarters in Mountain View.
