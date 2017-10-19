Are you ready for the big one? Today more than 9 million people will take part in the world's largest earthquake drill. It's called the Great California Shakeout.
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
During today's self-led drill, elementary school students are encouraged to practice how to "drop, cover, and hold on."
PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake
Google is hosting what it's calling the world's largest earthquake drill today.
Click here for more information on this annual earthquake preparedness drill.
Click here for full coverage on earthquake news.
Great California ShakeOut drill to takes place today
EARTHQUAKE
More earthquake
Top Stories