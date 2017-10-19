  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Sonoma officials give residents affected by wildfires cleanup process tips -- WATCH NOW
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
EARTHQUAKE

Great California ShakeOut drill to takes place today

Children participate in the "Great California ShakeOut" earthquake drill at the Para Los Ninos Elementary School in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009. (KGO-TV)

By
Are you ready for the big one? Today more than 9 million people will take part in the world's largest earthquake drill. It's called the Great California Shakeout.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

During today's self-led drill, elementary school students are encouraged to practice how to "drop, cover, and hold on."

PREPARE NORCAL: Here's how to prepare for the next big quake

Google is hosting what it's calling the world's largest earthquake drill today.

Click here for more information on this annual earthquake preparedness drill.

Click here for full coverage on earthquake news.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakeprepare norcalUSGScaliforniagoogleSan JoseSan FranciscoSan MateoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
28 YEARS LATER: The Loma Prieta Earthquake hits Northern California
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EARTHQUAKE
28 YEARS LATER: The Loma Prieta Earthquake hits Northern California
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Mendocino County
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area
More earthquake
Top Stories
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Santa Rosa nurses welcome baby after losing home in wildfire
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Santa Rosa
SoCal boy pepper-sprayed in face, forced to eat cat feces
Interactive map shows status of structures in North Bay fires
North Bay Wildfires Day 11: Governor orders expedited wildfire recovery
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
ABC7 News weather forecast: Rain on the way
Spare the Air Alert in effect Thursday
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos