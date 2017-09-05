SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Green Day is asking people to join their effort and help those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The band with Bay Area roots is broadcasting a special performance on Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon and they're asking fans to tune in and donate to Americares.
"Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day's support," said Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. "Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey."
Green Day plans to stream a set from backstage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa where they are performing Tuesday night.
"We kept seeing these terrible images of devastation coming from Texas, and we knew we had to do something to help," said Green Day lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong. "We're encouraging fans to join us in support of Americares, a trusted organization that's on the ground providing aid."
Green Day has already donated $100,000 to join their effort.
An Americares emergency response team arrived in Texas just before the hurricane made landfall and immediately began working with federal, state agencies, local organizations and partner health clinics to meet urgent health needs.
Americares relief workers in Houston are delivering medicine and relief supplies to emergency shelters and supporting health facilities serving low-income and uninsured patients in affected areas.
Click here to watch Green Day's livestream at 1 p.m. PST and click here to make a donation to Harvey relief efforts.