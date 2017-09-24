Nashville police say a gunman accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring seven at a church in Tennessee has been captured.Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that the wounded were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren't immediately known.On Twitter, Nashville fire officials described it as a "mass casualty situation." They said eight people, nearly all of them adults over age 60, were being treated for gunshot wounds and the area around the church remained shut down.