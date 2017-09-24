Gunman captured after fatally shooting one, injuring 7 at Tennessee church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Nashville police say a gunman accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring seven at a church in Tennessee has been captured.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that the wounded were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren't immediately known.

On Twitter, Nashville fire officials described it as a "mass casualty situation." They said eight people, nearly all of them adults over age 60, were being treated for gunshot wounds and the area around the church remained shut down.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingchurcharrestviolencecrimeTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Demonstrators gather during Milo Yiannopoulos speech in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE
Nearly 2 dozen NFL players kneel for national anthem in London
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
NFL teams defiantly react to Trump's comments by protesting
NFL kneeling-player debate draws both sides under trending #takeaknee hashtag
A's catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during national anthem
Mnuchin: 'All the options are on the table' when responding to North Korea
Show More
Stevie Wonder takes 'both knees' in response to Trump's comments on NFL
Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
UC Berkeley officials say 'Free Speech Week' called off
Man killed in Forestville shooting identified
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos