  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Watch
    Full Story
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Halloween spending expected to reach new highs

(Shutterstock)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Americans are expected to set a new record high on Halloween - $9.1 billion or about $86 on average. That's 8.1-percent more than last year, according to research done by the National Retail Federation.

Here's how the spending breaks out:
  • $3.4 billion on costumes

  • $2.7 billion on candy

  • $2.7 billion on decorations

  • $410 million on greeting cards


If you drive around San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, you will see plenty of evidence of Halloween decorations. Joe Poloifrone, Sales Manager of Serena Group Real Estate says he has thousands of dollars invested in his ghoulish laboratory in the driveway of his home. Another home nearby has noise and motion activated lights, sound and moving characters filling the front yard.

However, some parents are still into making homemade costumes to save money. Crystal Ruiz dressed her four year old son Myles as a bowl and box of macaroni and cheese. Everything was made from construction paper and other materials around the house, except for a plastic laundry basket.

Some other interesting Retail Federation statistics:

  • 71-percent of those surveyed will hand out candy.

  • 49-percent will decorate their house or yard.

  • 48-percent will wear costumes.

  • 46-percent will carve a pumpkin.

  • 35-percent will attend or throw a party.

  • 31-percent will take kids treat or treating.

  • 23-percent will visit a haunted house.

  • 16-percent will dress up their pets in costumes.


Click here to follow David Louie on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 6 dead, 15 injured after truck drove on NYC bike path
Bear Fire suspect appears to mouth threat in court
California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new tax
SFPD firearms expert testifies in Kate Steinle murder trial
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
Show More
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Safeway employee in critical condition after stabbing at store
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Santa Rosa plans Halloween events for families impacted by fires
Trump's chief of staff calls Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an 'honorable man'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
More Photos