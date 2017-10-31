Halloween spending expected to reach new highs

$3.4 billion on costumes



$2.7 billion on candy



$2.7 billion on decorations



$410 million on greeting cards

71-percent of those surveyed will hand out candy.



49-percent will decorate their house or yard.



48-percent will wear costumes.



46-percent will carve a pumpkin.



35-percent will attend or throw a party.



31-percent will take kids treat or treating.



23-percent will visit a haunted house.



16-percent will dress up their pets in costumes.

Americans are expected to set a new record high on Halloween - $9.1 billion or about $86 on average. That's 8.1-percent more than last year, according to research done by the National Retail Federation.Here's how the spending breaks out:If you drive around San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, you will see plenty of evidence of Halloween decorations. Joe Poloifrone, Sales Manager of Serena Group Real Estate says he has thousands of dollars invested in his ghoulish laboratory in the driveway of his home. Another home nearby has noise and motion activated lights, sound and moving characters filling the front yard.However, some parents are still into making homemade costumes to save money. Crystal Ruiz dressed her four year old son Myles as a bowl and box of macaroni and cheese. Everything was made from construction paper and other materials around the house, except for a plastic laundry basket.Some other interesting Retail Federation statistics: