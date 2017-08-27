Harvey: How individuals, business owners can apply for FEMA assistance

A Federal Emergency Management Agency official is seen in an undated file photo. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

HOUSTON --
People affected by the destructive Hurricane Harvey can apply for federal assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced.

According to a statement from FEMA, applicants may be eligible to receive: rental payments for temporary housing, unemployment payments, loans to cover residential losses not covered by insurance, and grants for home repairs and replacement of personal property, as well as other disaster-related needs.

The federal aid programs were made available after President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration ahead of Harvey's landfall. Almost 25 percent of Texas' residents live in areas covered by the federal declaration.

Fifty of the state's counties have been declared state disaster zones, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Applicants may apply for help from FEMA by registering on the website DisasterAssistance.gov. People without internet access may sign up by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362).

Individuals who have speech disabilities or hearing loss and use TTY should call (800) 462-7585 directly; those who use 711 or Video Relay Service should call (800) 621-3362. Both toll-free numbers will be operational from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice, according to FEMA.
