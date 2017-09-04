Harvey: The storm, the heroes and moments we won't forget

We saw dramatic rescues, heart wrenching reunions and a city rise to help their neighbors in need during Harvey. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Hurricane Harvey started a 4-day deluge over the Houston area in the last week of August.

Latest estimates say the storm and the flooding damaged or destroyed 180,000 homes. That number is expected to rise.
People in west Houston have been warned they may have water in their homes for two more weeks as reservoirs drain.

The areas of greatest concern are west of Gessner Road, east of Highway 6, south of the Katy Freeway, and north of Briar Forest.

