Harvey Weinstein could face life sentence for new alleged sex crimes

AARON KATERSKY
A Manhattan grand jury has returned a superseding indictment that charges disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein with additional sex crimes, including one that could land him in prison for life.

The new charge of predatory sexual assault suggests prosecutors believe Weinstein engaged in a pattern of criminal sexual behavior now involving three women.

Weinstein was previously charged with raping a woman and forcing a second woman to perform oral sex. The superseding indictment alleged Weinstein assaulted a third victim in 2006.

"A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward."

The woman's identity was not disclosed in the indictment.

Weinstein was not expected to immediately return to court to face the new charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the prior charges he faced and has said he did not engage in any non-consensual sex.
