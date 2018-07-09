Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

AARON KATERSKY
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Monday to new sexual assault charges that could put him in prison "for a very, very long time."

Weinstein, 66, was driven to court in a private car but handcuffed before he entered the courtroom for his arraignment on new charges that include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A judge ordered Weinstein to be released on bail despite an attempt by the Manhattan District Attorney's office to change the terms.

Weinstein has a "substantial chance of going to jail for a very, very long time," Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said.

The superseding indictment returned last week includes allegations that Weinstein engaged in a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.



"We are very pleased that the court did not change the existing bail conditions that Mr. Weinstein has scrupulously abided by," Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement.

Weinstein has turned in his passport, paid $1 million bail and wears a monitoring device while under house arrest.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grows to over 90,000 acres
All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway
Thailand cave rescue: Total of 8 boys brought out
Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San jose
NO STRAWS: Starbucks ditching plastic straws
Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Show More
Recent films put Oakland in the spotlight
Waitress pulls gun from apron on co-worker's attacker
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
More News