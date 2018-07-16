VOLCANO

Hawaii volcano: Lava bomb punctures tour boat's roof, injures 12 passengers

This image from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage done to a boat by a lava bomb. (Hawaii DLNR (Department of Land and Natural Resources))

HILO, Hawaii --
Twelve passengers on a tour boat in Hawaii were injured after a lava bomb from the Kilauea volcano punctured the roof of the vessel.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, the incident occurred early Monday morning. A lava bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole in the vessel and damaging one of the boat's railings.

VIDEO: Lava from Kilauea could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools
After the sun went down, lava from Kilauea took on an uncanny appearance as it ravaged the Hawaiian landscape.



The boat managed to return to Wailoa Harbor in Hilo around 7 a.m. with the twelve passengers - all with varying degrees of injuries.

Of the 12 injured passengers, three were taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center. Two passengers were in stable condition. One, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition with a fractured femur. The remaining nine passengers drove themselves to the hospital, and the fire department reported that their injuries were superficial.

VIDEO: Kilauea volcano beams through the clouds in mesmerizing time lapse
The nearby Gemini Observatory had a dazzling view of stars dancing above a glowing Kilauea.


Kua 'o Ka La Public Charter School was destroyed by lava last week, along with nearby Ahalanui Beach Park.

ABC News contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
