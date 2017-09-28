Hayward PD: Likely stolen car and carjacking charges for high-speed chase suspect

Employees at Harder Automotives say the end of this high-speed chase in Hayward was like nothing they'd seen before. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Employees at Harder Automotives say the end of this high-speed chase in Hayward was like nothing they'd seen before.

"It was scary, it was scary," said Rasool Mokhtar.

The chase began Thursday just after noon with the suspect behind the wheel of a Chevy Equinox.

Alameda Police say the Chevy Equinox was stolen around from a Union 76 gas station.

The suspect ditched the stolen car in Hayward after colliding with a white BMW convertible and climbing into the passenger seat.

"It was only after the vehicle was pulled over and both subjects were taken out of the vehicle that we understood at that time okay this is a victim of a

carjacking not a friend of the suspect," said Sgt. Tasha DeCosta with the Hayward Police Department.

An employee from Motor Team in Hayward was running an errand in the white BMW when he says the suspect jumped in and demanded he drive.

Back at the dealership surveying the damage to the car that carjacked employee said he was still shaken up.

Hayward Police investigators say there were no weapons involved in the carjacking.

By phone the driver of the stolen Chevy Equinox told ABC7 News he heard his car had been located and just wanted to get it back. He did not know about the

high speed chase or how it ended.

Hayward Police say the suspect drove the stolen Chevy Equinox through Lafayette and Danville as well.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.
