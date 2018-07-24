Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained

LOCATED! Isabelle Epps has been located safe at the Pleasant Hill @SFBART station by BART Police. Thank you to the public for your assistance and concern. pic.twitter.com/7abv3LAQsR — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 25, 2018

A teen girl the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says was kidnapped from Hayward has been found safe at the Pleasant Hill BART station Tuesday evening, according to officials.The sheriff's department says 16-year-old Isabelle Epps was abducted by a man named Antonio Aguilarelizarrag around 2 p.m. in Hayward.Pittsburg police located Aguilarelizarrag and his vehicle and detained him.